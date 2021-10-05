Advertise With Us
Kroger pharmacies offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Kroger pharmacies are now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters and flu vaccines, according to a press release.

According to Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eligible people can receive a Pfizer booster a minimum of 6 months after completing the initial 2 doses.

Eligible individuals can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or booster and flu shot at the same time; there is no need to wait between shots.

Kroger reminds everyone there are currently no authorized booster doses for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.

All vaccine appointments should be made online at www.Kroger.com/covidvaccine or www.Kroger.com/flu.

