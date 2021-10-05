Advertise With Us
A foggy start

Scattered showers
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Keep the umbrella close, scattered showers are possible this afternoon into this evening. A slow moving cold front is expected to move through later. Behind the front temperatures will begin to cool to more seasonal levels. As we go into the late week and weekend, scattered showers will be possible each day. However, by Monday conditions should improve. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: around 80

Tonight: Evening showers, with fog, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s,,,Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Clouds & sun, shower, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Clearing skies, High: mid 70...Low: upper50s

