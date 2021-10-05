A foggy start
Scattered showers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Keep the umbrella close, scattered showers are possible this afternoon into this evening. A slow moving cold front is expected to move through later. Behind the front temperatures will begin to cool to more seasonal levels. As we go into the late week and weekend, scattered showers will be possible each day. However, by Monday conditions should improve. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: around 80
Tonight: Evening showers, with fog, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s,,,Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Sunday: Clouds & sun, shower, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Monday: Clearing skies, High: mid 70...Low: upper50s
