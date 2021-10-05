Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected for the rest of the day. So far, conditions have been dry as expected, however later in the afternoon and evening a few showers will develop. We are tracking a cold front that will slowly move south of the region, increasing our chances for showers. The system will stall nearby giving us a chance for daily showers. This unsettled pattern will stay in place through the weekend. Early next next conditions are expected to improve. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, scattered showers & thunder, High: around 80

Tonight: Evening showers & fog, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Clouds & sun, A few showers, High:

