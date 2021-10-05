Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Dakota Howell earns Falcon Club Player of the Week

Dakota Howell earns player of the week
Dakota Howell earns player of the week(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the second time this season, the Falcon Club Player of the Week is at Western Albemarle High School. This time, Dakota Howell’s stellar performance on both sides of the ball gives him the honor of Player of the Week.

The senior fullback and linebacker Dakota Howell had an impressive night in Western Albemarle’s win over Wilson Memorial. He recorded 10 tackles on defense and rushed for three touchdowns in the Warriors victory.

“I’d like to say we work harder than everybody else,” he said. “We still have a lot to do, there’s a lot of mistakes we can fix from Friday.”

While he’s the one with the new player of the week t-shirt, Howell says the team comes before himself.

“I’m thankful for it and appreciate it but I was more thankful to get the win and just proud of us as a team,” he said.

The honor comes as no surprise to Warriors head coach Ed Redmond.

“He’s a football player,” he said. “He’s got great instincts and he just loves to play the game and certainly going to miss him upon graduation.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

UVA Cavaliers (FILE)
UVA Cavaliers turn attention to Louisville
UVA Cavalier Shield
Top-Five showdown ends in scoreless draw for UVA women’s soccer
UVA senior 'Football Player' Keytaon Thompson
‘He is UVA football’ - Bronco Mendenhall on Keytaon Thompson
Dontayvion Wicks scores a TD against Illinois
‘Miraculous’ catch by Wicks helps UVA win in Miami