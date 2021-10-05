Dakota Howell earns Falcon Club Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the second time this season, the Falcon Club Player of the Week is at Western Albemarle High School. This time, Dakota Howell’s stellar performance on both sides of the ball gives him the honor of Player of the Week.

The senior fullback and linebacker Dakota Howell had an impressive night in Western Albemarle’s win over Wilson Memorial. He recorded 10 tackles on defense and rushed for three touchdowns in the Warriors victory.

“I’d like to say we work harder than everybody else,” he said. “We still have a lot to do, there’s a lot of mistakes we can fix from Friday.”

While he’s the one with the new player of the week t-shirt, Howell says the team comes before himself.

“I’m thankful for it and appreciate it but I was more thankful to get the win and just proud of us as a team,” he said.

The honor comes as no surprise to Warriors head coach Ed Redmond.

“He’s a football player,” he said. “He’s got great instincts and he just loves to play the game and certainly going to miss him upon graduation.”

