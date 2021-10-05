Advertise With Us
Check your Parent Portal for Albemarle County Public Schools’ consolidated bus routes

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Problems caused by the bus driver shortage are forcing Albemarle County Public Schools to make some changes.

In order to prevent more bus delays, ACPS is consolidating bus routes. These new routes will begin Monday, October 11.

The schools have notified parents via the Parent Portal in the transportation info section if their child’s route has changed.

The goal right now is to get students to school on time.

“This consolidation and the walk zones that made the consolidations possible, is going to have a big impact on that,” Phil Giaramita with ACPS said. “It’s going to help considerably and and and then eventually we hope we get to a point where there are no delays.”

Albemarle County Public Schools is in the process of finding more drivers now. The system hopes to add back some of the affected routes once they have the staff to do so.

