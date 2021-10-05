Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
‘Chair-ity’ auction raising money for Charlottesville nonprofit

Chair-ity auction for Nearby Baby
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you need some new décor or a place to sit, check out some redesigned chairs in Charlottesville.

Nearby Baby, a Charlottesville nonprofit providing doula services to families in need, is raising money through a Chair-ity auction.

“We never have a shortage of families. We’re given referrals all the time by different nonprofits in Charlottesville and by different doctors and hospitals and nurses, and so we have so many families that would like our support but our funding is always limited,” Nearby Baby founder Cynthia Jordan Fisher said.

Chairs were donated by the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville and have been redesigned by artists and middle school students. You can find the available chairs at businesses on West Main Street, the Downtown Mall, and McIntire Plaza. Click here for a full list of the locations.

If you see a chair you like, it’s auction can be found here.

The auction ends October 15.

