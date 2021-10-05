Albemarle County Schools improves contact tracing on buses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Buses in Albemarle County are now better equipped to keep students safe.

“The bus is a particularly challenging location to identify close contacts,” Blue Ridge Health District Public Health Investigator Aaron Silverman said.

In order to fix that problem, Albemarle County Public Schools is providing bus drivers either a tablet or a phone to provide a source of clarification when it comes to accurate contract tracing.

“It’s an ACPS issued device,” ACPS Division Program Evaluator Jamie Gellner said. “The purpose for that is only to take a quick video, if they have a student or students that are riding the bus that are not on manifest.”

The buses used to rely on seating charts for contact tracing. That became trickier with students moving around, riding different buses and routes getting consolidated because of the driver shortage.

“At the start of the school year we had many cases where the whole bus was having to quarantine because we could not tell our parents where students were sitting or which students were close to the student who tested positive,” Gellner said.

ACPS says sometimes, as many as 70 kids would be quarantining at once.

“The safest course of action was to quarantine all students who are on that bus,” Silverman said.

With the new technology provided, drivers can easily take out their tablet, and walk up and down the bus to see who is sitting where.

“The video can be sent to school administrators and they can make sure that they’re contacting only the parents whose student is a close contact, and it gives them more information,” Gellner said.

The goal is now to keep healthy students in class and learning.

“What this new initiative is really about is about contact tracing and keeping students safe from COVID,” Gellner said. “It also limits the number of students who may need to quarantine due to a positive case of COVID.”

ACPS says the video will only be seen by administrators and the BRHD, and it will be deleted after two weeks if it is not needed for contact tracing.

The schools have had a policy in place for many years that allows cameras in buildings and on buses to monitor health and safety.

