Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County Schools improves contact tracing on buses

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Buses in Albemarle County are now better equipped to keep students safe.

“The bus is a particularly challenging location to identify close contacts,” Blue Ridge Health District Public Health Investigator Aaron Silverman said.

In order to fix that problem, Albemarle County Public Schools is providing bus drivers either a tablet or a phone to provide a source of clarification when it comes to accurate contract tracing.

“It’s an ACPS issued device,” ACPS Division Program Evaluator Jamie Gellner said. “The purpose for that is only to take a quick video, if they have a student or students that are riding the bus that are not on manifest.”

The buses used to rely on seating charts for contact tracing. That became trickier with students moving around, riding different buses and routes getting consolidated because of the driver shortage.

“At the start of the school year we had many cases where the whole bus was having to quarantine because we could not tell our parents where students were sitting or which students were close to the student who tested positive,” Gellner said.

ACPS says sometimes, as many as 70 kids would be quarantining at once.

“The safest course of action was to quarantine all students who are on that bus,” Silverman said.

With the new technology provided, drivers can easily take out their tablet, and walk up and down the bus to see who is sitting where.

“The video can be sent to school administrators and they can make sure that they’re contacting only the parents whose student is a close contact, and it gives them more information,” Gellner said.

The goal is now to keep healthy students in class and learning.

“What this new initiative is really about is about contact tracing and keeping students safe from COVID,” Gellner said. “It also limits the number of students who may need to quarantine due to a positive case of COVID.”

ACPS says the video will only be seen by administrators and the BRHD, and it will be deleted after two weeks if it is not needed for contact tracing.

The schools have had a policy in place for many years that allows cameras in buildings and on buses to monitor health and safety.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

Inside an ACPS school bus
Check your Parent Portal for Albemarle County Public Schools’ consolidated bus routes
(FILE)
Sen. Warner addresses Charlottesville-area mail delays
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Chair-ity auction for Nearby Baby
‘Chair-ity’ auction raising money for Charlottesville nonprofit