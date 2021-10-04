YES Realty Partners help bring affordable housing to Spring Hill Village in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few units in Spring Hill Village cost significantly less than the others.

YES Realty Partners, Stanley Martin Homes and the Piedmont Community Land Trust joined forces to lower the prices of six units in the complex.

“There’s six units. One of them is the affordable housing unit of $243,750. You wouldn’t know which one it is. One of those units behind me has a 4 in front of it sold for over 400,000 dollars,” Keith Smith, from YES Realty Partners said.

While they were originally priced over $400,000 YES Realty partners say they leveraged $140,000 into those homes.

This is in efforts to bring more affordable housing to the area. They are currently in the processes of fundraising to do this for more families.

Email contact@yesrealtypartners.com to learn more about the process or donate to the effort.

