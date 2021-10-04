Weekend postal surge leads to multiple mail deliveries a day in Charlottesville and Albemarle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you saw an uptick of mail this weekend in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, it was all thanks to a preplanned postal surge.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner sent out an email this weekend to let people know extra mail carriers were assigned to Charlottesville in order to unclog the severe backlog of deliveries.

In many cases, people saw multiple deliveries in a single day.

“This weekend we did get a couple of rounds of mail on Sunday, and it’s not the first time,” Christa Bennett said. “There’s been some times in the last week or so that we’ve gotten mail twice on one day.”

Bennett says she does not think the mail delays will disappear entirely and that the surge was only a short-term solution.

“I am concerned about some of the regulations that the U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy has rolled out, I think that it’s going to get more difficult for folks to get their mail on time,” she said.

On Tuesday, October 5, NBC29 will share additional updates from Senator Warner regarding mail delays in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

