Virginia State Police investigating four deadly crashes in Richmond over the weekend

By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond area over the weekend.

The first happened Friday night around 9:30 p.m. in New Kent.

According to police, Darius Gillus, 25, of Chesterfield was driving west on I-64 when he drifted off the road, striking several trees in the median.

Police say Gillus was wearing a seatbelt but died from his injuries on the scene. No one else was in the car with him

The second happened on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Lousia County.

The third deadly crash of the weekend happened in Westmoreland County Saturday.

According to police, Robert Bowen, 47 of Colonial Beach was driving a motorcycle west on Monroe Bay Circle when he ran off the road when the road curved. He was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a tree. He died from his injuries on the scene.

The fourth deadly crash happened Sunday evening in Louisa County.

Police say four vehicles were damaged in this crash and three drivers were taken to hospitals for their injuries in total.

One driver died at the scene. Police say there were no passengers in that vehicle. The identity of the person who died has not yet been released.

