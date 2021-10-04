Advertise With Us
Virginia DMV offers walk-in service on alternating days, starting Tuesday

According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multi-modal system in Virginia."(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DMV Release) - Walk-in service will be available beginning Tuesday, October 5, for customers of Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

DMV says customers can schedule appointments for service or opt for walk-in service on alternating days at all 75 customer service centers (CSCs). Appointment-only service will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; walk-in service will be offered only Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours vary by office location.

Information about how to prepare for a visit, as well as individual office hours, can be found at dmvNOW.com.

“With more than 50 services available online and others by mail, many customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to conduct business without having to come to the DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “But when an in-person visit is needed, customers can now plan ahead for a convenient appointment or walk in on alternating days, allowing Virginians to choose the way they prefer to be served.”

DMV began operating by appointment only as it reopened offices in May 2020 after a temporary closure due to the spread of COVID-19.

Customers who have scheduled appointments and instead decide to walk in for service are urged to cancel their appointments to make them available for other customers. Walk-in service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis based on the type of transaction; customers should anticipate wait times, according to DMV.

“For the health and safety of customers and employees,” says DMV, “lobby chairs will be spaced to allow for physical distance and all customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

