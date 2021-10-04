UVA Cavaliers turn attention to Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the second week in a row, the UVA Cavaliers will play on the road against an ACC foe. The Hoos will take on the Cardinals Saturday, October ,9 a team that enters the matchup with the same record (3-2) as UVA.

“Rest, recover, heal mentally and physically,” UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “It’s been a taxing season so far, rapid pace going from a Friday to a Thursday.”

UVA has had less and less time to prepare for each opponent. Now, with nine days to prepare for Louisville there’s more time to make some defensive adjustments.

“We’re addressing,” Mendenhall said. “I see us just chipping away at it. There’s clear progress being made everywhere.”

Playing on a short week gave the team a chance to watch some other games around the country. Cornerback Nick Grant says he’s taken note of how wide open the ACC really is.

“It’s just as crazy as everybody painted it out to be,” UVA Defensive Back Nick Grant said. “This is great football right now, anyone can win. It’s honest football, and it’s really just coming down to what team wants to win the most.”

UVA is right in the mix who could win the ACC coastal, but as of now, this is a team the Mendenhall says he will do anything to help get better.

“I just like our team,” Mendenhall said. “No, I love our team. I want to help wherever I can in any way that I can. I move and I adjust and I’m intuitive as to where and how I can possibly make a difference or spread influence. Yeah, that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

In order to get the job done again this week, they’ll have to continue the momentum from last week’s road win.

“That was a huge win and we haven’t won on the road since North Carolina 2019, so I was just thinking about that after the game” UVA Defensive Back Coen King said. “That’s a huge confidence boost.”

“We had chances to separate in that game both offensively and defensively but our own lack of execution or mistakes, and to Miami’s credit, kept them fighting back,” Mendenhall said. “We always struggled to pull away and we didn’t execute well enough on either side to pull away. Tells you where we are, but also where Miami is, right? It’s not just one-sided.”

