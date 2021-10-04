Advertise With Us
Unsettled stretch of weather

Eye to the sky
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy, warm and humid conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. We are tracking a cold front that will take its time moving east. Ahead of the front, a southerly wind will boost temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s. By Wednesday, the front is expected to move to our southeast. Temperatures will become more seasonal. As the front stalls, waves of energy will move along it, resulting in daily chances for scattered showers and thunder. This unsettled pattern will stay in place through this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower & thunder, High: around 80

Tonight: Scattered shower & thunder, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered shower & thunder, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, shower, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Daily Rain Chances