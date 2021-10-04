Unsettled stretch of weather
Eye to the sky
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy, warm and humid conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. We are tracking a cold front that will take its time moving east. Ahead of the front, a southerly wind will boost temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s. By Wednesday, the front is expected to move to our southeast. Temperatures will become more seasonal. As the front stalls, waves of energy will move along it, resulting in daily chances for scattered showers and thunder. This unsettled pattern will stay in place through this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower & thunder, High: around 80
Tonight: Scattered shower & thunder, Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered shower & thunder, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, shower, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.