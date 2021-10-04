Top-Five showdown ends in scoreless draw for UVA women’s soccer
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #2 Virginia women’s soccer team played #5 North Carolina to a scoreless draw on Sunday in Chapel Hill.
Senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory made a season-high five saves for the Cavaliers, who were outshot 20-10.
UVA (10-1-1, 3-0-1 ACC) will be back in action at Boston College on Thursday.
