Top-Five showdown ends in scoreless draw for UVA women’s soccer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #2 Virginia women’s soccer team played #5 North Carolina to a scoreless draw on Sunday in Chapel Hill.

Senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory made a season-high five saves for the Cavaliers, who were outshot 20-10.

UVA (10-1-1, 3-0-1 ACC) will be back in action at Boston College on Thursday.

