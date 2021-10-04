Shots fired toward Augusta County home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Nobody was hurt after somebody shot into an occupied home in Augusta County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home along the 100 block of Briarwood Circle where they found evidence of a shooting around 8:15 a.m.

In a press release, the agency reported a black Mercedes was seen in the area of the shooting and left at a high rate of speed.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the investigation is ongoing but it appears to be an isolated incident targeting the house specifically. Smith said there is no threat to the community.

Anybody with information should contact Lt. Cason at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office by calling 540-245-5333. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.