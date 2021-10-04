Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

John Paul Jones Arena requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you plan to go to an event or game at John Paul Jones Arena anytime soon, you’ll need to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

The policy goes into effect Monday, October 18.

Logistics of how you will prove vaccination are still being worked out. Masks will also be required inside the arena.

“We want to take a couple additional measures just to make sure people who are attending these events, they can do it safely, they don’t have to worry,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said.

The University of Virginia says this is an additional safety measure since people from many different communities come to town to attend events at the arena.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Albemarle Fire-rescue
Albemarle County Fire Rescue holding events for fire prevention week
Royal A. Gurley is the new superintendent for Charlottesville City Schools.
Charlottesville City Schools swears in a new superintendent
Tech administers a COVID-19 vaccine.
BRHD administered over 600 third COVID-19 vaccine doses last week
USPS worker
Weekend postal surge leads to multiple mail deliveries a day in Charlottesville and Albemarle