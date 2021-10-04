John Paul Jones Arena requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you plan to go to an event or game at John Paul Jones Arena anytime soon, you’ll need to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

The policy goes into effect Monday, October 18.

Logistics of how you will prove vaccination are still being worked out. Masks will also be required inside the arena.

“We want to take a couple additional measures just to make sure people who are attending these events, they can do it safely, they don’t have to worry,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said.

The University of Virginia says this is an additional safety measure since people from many different communities come to town to attend events at the arena.

