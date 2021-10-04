‘He never left my side’: Pair who survived Las Vegas mass shooting together marries, has baby

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Friday marked the four-year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting, considered to be the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Sixty people were killed and more than 400 others were wounded.

One couple who met each other the night before helped each other escape the shooting. The two are celebrating their new life and family together.

Four years ago, Austin and Chantal Monfort met at a bar on the Las Vegas Strip.

“I wasn’t very nice to him. He wasn’t wearing cowboy boots, and I was in Vegas for like a full-blown country festival, so I definitely gave him heck for wearing Vans,” Chantal Monfort said.

But Vans shoes and all, sparks flew.

“Finally got her number,” Austin Monfort said.

The two, who were in town for the same music festival, even met up the next night.

“We were pretty much strangers at that point,” Chantal Monfort said.

In the middle of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, bullets flew, and they ran for their lives.

“I grabbed Chantal’s hand. I just tried to pull her out and like run as fast as we could,” Austin Monfort said. “We ended up going to a hospital in a taxi cab when we sat in the hospital waiting room for like hours and hours and just learning about each other there. That’s what created this strong bond from the beginning and the love really blossomed from there.”

Chantal from Canada and Austin from San Diego started a long-distance relationship.

“He never left my side,” Chantal Monfort said.

They finally tied the knot last year, and just three weeks ago, a new addition arrived - Addison.

“Her middle name is part of our story,” Chantal Monfort said. Her middle name, Hope, shows that even in the thickest of tragedies, love can blossom and that hope is always there.

“Live your best life and do what you love to do and enjoy it because you never know what that could be taken away from you,” Chantal Monfort said.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.