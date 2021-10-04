‘He is UVA football’ - Bronco Mendenhall on Keytaon Thompson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When Keytaon Thompson transferred to UVA from Mississippi State last season, he came as a quarterback.

He didn’t win the starting job, but still took snaps at QB, as well as wide receiver and running back.

This year he’s listed as an ‘FBP’ on the depth chart.

That stands for ‘Football Player.’

And there’s no backup listed, because no one else can do what Thompson does.

“It’s Keytaon Thompson,” says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “He is UVA football. If anyone wants to see what I like, or love, and what we’re trying to become, it’s him.”

Keyton Thompson is second on the team in rushing yards this season, and third in receiving yards.

He played the last two games with a cast on his left hand, after breaking it in the loss against North Carolina.

“He’s just a battler,” says QB Brennan Armstrong. “He loves football, everyone knows that. Everyone calls him the ‘Football Player,’ he’s just that guy.”

Mendenhall says, “He just is relentless in his effort, and his positivity, and his leadership, and his execution, and his playmaking, and his anything.”

Thompson had 102 yards of Total Offense in the win at Miami, on three runs and four receptions.

Brennan Armstrong is the starting quarterback, and one of the four captains on the team, and says he respects the additional leadership Thompson brings to the program.

“His voice is very much appreciated on the offensive side, and for the whole team,” says Armstrong.

Mendenhall adds, “There’s not a person at UVA that represents this university better than him, in any regard. He’s just exceptional, and I’m lucky to be with him every single day.”

Virginia will be back on the road next week, as the Cavaliers travel to face Louisville.

Kickoff is set for three o’clock.

