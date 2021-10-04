Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -You’ll need to keep the umbrella close by this week. While we are not expecting to see all day consistent rain, we will have daily chances for scattered showers, and maybe a rumble of thunder. We are currently tracking a cold front to our west, ahead of it, a southwest wind will keep conditions warm and humid for the start of the week. Once the front moves through, temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels. Rainfall amounts this week could be between 1″-2″ over a seven day period. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunder, High: around 80

Tonight: Scattered showers & fog, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80,,,Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

