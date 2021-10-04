Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Foxfield Races returns at full capacity, benefitted Habitat for Humanity

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The return of Foxfield Races brought people of all ages outdoors for some family fun at full capacity after a two-year wait.

Habitat for Humanity was a beneficiary of the event.

People gathered under tents across 178 acres to socialize and relax, while raising money for a cause.

“We are going to be presented with a 50 thousand dollar check which are the proceeds from the race to support our attempts to help defeat local housing poverty,” Habitat for Humanity CEO, Dan Rosensweig said.

“This is my first horse race. I’m having a great time. Everybody is dressed to the nines,” Abby Hauer, one Foxfield attendee said.

The horses were not the only track stars, hound dogs ran a race too, making a special day for people who traveled from overseas.

“I’m from Israel so we don’t have this kind of stuff. The weather is amazing, the venue is amazing,” Natalie Shagnon, another Foxfield attendee said.

Many people were in awe, seeing horses up close and personal. Jockey, Richard Condon won the second horse race of the day.

“My job is pretty simple, I have a walk of the course, and I get ready to ride my horses,” Condon said.

People of all ages came out for the family friendly festivities.

“There’s many exciting things about the day,” Rosensweig said.

It was all for a good cause, giving funds directly to Habitat for Humanity. Foxfield Races and Habitat for Humanity are hoping to uphold this partnership until 2025.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

YES Realty Partners joined forces with Stanley Martin homes and the Piedmont Community Land...
YES Realty Partners help bring affordable housing to Spring Hill Village in Albemarle County
Book at the Friends of JMRL fall book sale
Friends of JMRL is back at Albemarle Square Shopping Center for another book sale
UVA Student Health and Wellness Center
The University of Virginia launches new telehealth option for students
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School hits the highest graduation rate in their history