Foxfield Races returns at full capacity, benefitted Habitat for Humanity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The return of Foxfield Races brought people of all ages outdoors for some family fun at full capacity after a two-year wait.

Habitat for Humanity was a beneficiary of the event.

People gathered under tents across 178 acres to socialize and relax, while raising money for a cause.

“We are going to be presented with a 50 thousand dollar check which are the proceeds from the race to support our attempts to help defeat local housing poverty,” Habitat for Humanity CEO, Dan Rosensweig said.

“This is my first horse race. I’m having a great time. Everybody is dressed to the nines,” Abby Hauer, one Foxfield attendee said.

The horses were not the only track stars, hound dogs ran a race too, making a special day for people who traveled from overseas.

“I’m from Israel so we don’t have this kind of stuff. The weather is amazing, the venue is amazing,” Natalie Shagnon, another Foxfield attendee said.

Many people were in awe, seeing horses up close and personal. Jockey, Richard Condon won the second horse race of the day.

“My job is pretty simple, I have a walk of the course, and I get ready to ride my horses,” Condon said.

People of all ages came out for the family friendly festivities.

“There’s many exciting things about the day,” Rosensweig said.

It was all for a good cause, giving funds directly to Habitat for Humanity. Foxfield Races and Habitat for Humanity are hoping to uphold this partnership until 2025.

