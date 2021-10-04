Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Facebook, Instagram, other apps down

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook, Instagram and many other apps are down Monday morning, according to Downdetector.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Facebook, Instagram and other apps went down late Monday morning, according to Downdetector.

A Facebook spokesperson apologized for the outages, which affect all Facebook-affiliated apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” said Andy Stone of Facebook’s communications department. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

There was no word on the possible cause of the outage, which appears to be major.

Other apps are also reportedly down, including Amazon, Pokemon Go, Google and Verizon, but there’s no word on the severity of those outages or if they are related to the Facebook-related ones.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation