Daily Rain Opportunities this Week

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An unsettled and wet stretch of days this week, with daily opportunities for showers and some storms. The combination of a slow moving front that is expected to stall and a storm to our west, will contribute to daily rain chances. At this time, general rain amounts of one to two inches expected through Friday. The temperatures will trend down by the mid and late week. In addition, the weekend will still feature some showers.

Tonight: Early showers or storm ending. Partly cloudy, some fog. Low: upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, storm. High: around 80. Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 70s. Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High: low 70s. Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low to mid 70s. Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s. Low: around 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers. High: low to mid 70s. Low: low upper 50s

Monday - Columbus Day: Mostly sunny. High: upper 70s.

