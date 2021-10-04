CODE architect explains why the windows are so unique

Advertise With Us
Work on CODE building in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new nine-story building on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is set to open soon, and there’s one aspect of this structure that stands out from other properties in town.

“There have been so many studies about fresh air and the advantages that it has not only to your health and wellness, but to the your cognitive ability,” CSH Development President Andrew Boninti said.

Boninti says the windows are the crown jewel of the Center of Developing Entrepreneurs (CODE) building because they can open.

“I don’t think you’re going to find very many office buildings where you can actually open your windows,” Boninti said. “Starting on floor three all the way up to nine, all of the windows - or the majority of the windows - have the ability to be open.”

Besides the windows, Boninti says there are many other aspects people will be able to enjoy: “We have a 200-seat auditorium in an office building, which you just don’t see that at all. We have a five or 6,000 square-foot lobby where people could come into the building and be able to have meetings or just collision of ideas. We have a big amphitheater outside where you’ll be able to sit and enjoy your lunch from these food stalls. We connected Water Street to the mall by going underneath the building,” Boninti said. “I would say to the members of the public, just give us to the first of November. We will shine come that date.”

