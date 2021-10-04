Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Schools swears in a new superintendent

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville schools officially have a new superintendent. Dr. Royal Gurley will oversee learning across the city for the next four years.

He took the oath of office as superintendent at the Martin Luther King Junior Performing Arts Center on October 4.

Dr. Gurley is the first black male and openly gay superintendent of Charlottesville city schools.

Llezelle Dugger, Clerk of Court for the city of Charlottesville, prompted him through is oath.

Members of the school board came out to honor his moment in history.

“We hear all the time about topics and discussions of gender identity. I think this is powerful to see somebody in this role, as openly supportive as we are as a board and as a school division,” said Lisa Larson-Torres, school board chair.

He plans to use his position as superintendent to set students up for long lasting success.

“Some days you’re sitting in meetings trying to ensure that the policies that you put in place don’t lead to barriers for for students,” said Dr. Gurley.

He says one of his main goals is to have personal relationships with students.

Dr. Gurley believes meeting the needs of kids on a case-by-case basis ensures academic success.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

