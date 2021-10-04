Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Coronavirus Coverage
BRHD administered over 600 third COVID-19 vaccine doses last week

Tech administers a COVID-19 vaccine.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The number of people getting COVID-19 shots is up once again, thanks to the relatively new availability of booster shots across the Blue Ridge Health District.

Just last week, BRHD administered more than 100 first doses, 42 second doses, but over 600 third doses. BRHD Director of Policy Ryan McKay says even a number that high is only scratching the surface.

“At this point we haven’t had overwhelming demand,” McKay said. “We are anticipating we’ll see an uptick here in the next few weeks and working on plan to make sure that we’re able to meet that demand.”

McKay says there is a difference between third doses and booster shots. The majority of interest is coming from those who are immunocompromised looking for a third dose.

Boosters, on the other hand, are still on the early rollout.

“Those individuals who are immunocompromised should get that third dose because it would provide them the full breadth of coverage,” McKay said. “The thing about a booster is that you don’t necessarily need the booster and you don’t need it right away.”

McKay says the amount of boosters administered is likely to only go up from here as the holiday season approaches.

“We’re really strongly recommending it for those with underlying health conditions as a third dose,” he said. “With a booster, you’re not necessarily at that extreme risk but it would give you a little bit more protection.”

McKay says doling out more first and second doses is still the most crucial task to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Hopefully, boosters will help. I think what’s really going to help though is first and second doses,” he said. “More people getting those initial vaccines as opposed to people getting their boosters.”

You can sign up for your third dose or booster shot in advance online.

“We’ve certainly filled up our appointments here in Charlottesville, J. Crew, and offered that as well in the localities so we’re managing the demand right now,” Mckay said. “There’s plenty of vaccine. We have appointments that people can schedule by going to our website.”

