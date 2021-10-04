Altar’d State hosting diaper drive in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A clothing store in the Shops at Stonefield is collecting diapers for those in need.

From now until Monday, October 11, you can drop off diapers at Altar’d State.

All of the diapers collected from the drive will be delivered to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry.

“If a guest comes into the store, they see that we’re doing this diaper drive, and decide to donate a pack of diapers, we will enter their name into a raffle,” Sarah Watson said.

Watson says that raffle includes prize boxes, such as includes things like hair accessories.

Click here to learn more about making a monetary donation to Loaves & Fishes.

