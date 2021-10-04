Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Altar’d State hosting diaper drive in Albemarle Co.

Diaper Drive at Altar'D State
Diaper Drive at Altar'D State(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A clothing store in the Shops at Stonefield is collecting diapers for those in need.

From now until Monday, October 11, you can drop off diapers at Altar’d State.

All of the diapers collected from the drive will be delivered to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry.

“If a guest comes into the store, they see that we’re doing this diaper drive, and decide to donate a pack of diapers, we will enter their name into a raffle,” Sarah Watson said.

Watson says that raffle includes prize boxes, such as includes things like hair accessories.

Click here to learn more about making a monetary donation to Loaves & Fishes.

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
