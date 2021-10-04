Albemarle County Fire Rescue holding events for fire prevention week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you haven’t checked your smoke detector in a bit, here’s your reminder to get on it.

The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue is having fire prevention week. The team is teaching people the sounds of fire safety.

They are setting up community tables around the county to help people learn the difference between various sounds of your alarms.

“Take five minutes out of your week to make sure your smoke alarms work,” Captain Shawn Maddox said. “If you haven’t changed the batteries, this is the week to do it. If they aren’t working, this is the week to make sure they are.”

Monday they were outside Target. Tuesday the team will be outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. They will also have updates and tips on Twitter and Facebook.

