Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

1 in 3 American families are facing a diaper shortage

A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.
A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some American families are having a hard time finding diapers for their newborns and toddlers.

A diaper shortage is affecting about 33% of American households according to a report done by the National Diaper Bank Network.

Researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic’s influence on the global supply chain likely played a factor in the rise of “diaper need” families.

The network defines “diaper need” as not having a sufficient amount of diapers to keep an infant properly clean and healthy.

The diaper shortage has also caused some companies to raise their prices, making it more difficult for some families financially.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Ship’s anchor among possible causes of California oil spill
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit
Several law enforcement agencies were in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, due to a very...
DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics