Warm Sunday with Daily Rain Chances Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer than average the next couple days. Overnight lows will also be milder as a southwest wind flow takes hold. More humid and a little warmer Sunday.

Tracking the progress of a slow moving storm system over the lower Ohio and Mississippi Valley. There’s a slight rain shower chance later today. Mainly north and west of Charlottesville.

Rain and even thunder chances increase Monday through at least next Saturday. A daily chance for rain may linger into next Sunday. Rainfall amounts will vary from a half inch to 3.5 inches Monday through next Sunday morning.

Daytime temperatures will be closer to average mid and late week. While overnight lows will be milder.

Sunday: Hazy sun and some clouds. Warm and more humid. Light SW breeze. A slight late day shower chance. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower. Lows in the milder 60s.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a shower and storm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.

