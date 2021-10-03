Drive-thru flu shots offered in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On October 2, dozens of folks rolled up their sleeves and rolled down their windows for a healthy cause.

Sentara Starr Hill Health Center offered drive-thru flu shots Saturday morning at the Jefferson School City Center.

This was the first time the health center held any sort of flu shot clinic like this. The goal was just to find a way to make the process simple, to encourage everyone to get their dose.

“Getting a flu shot will really save lives because there is a risk of people getting the flu and COVID-19,” Setour Dillard with Sentara Starr Hill said.

Sentara Starr Hill wanted to make the flu shot more even more convenient. The team says they want to avoid people getting the flu and COVID at the same time, or even back to back.

“It’s really important to get vaccinated this year,” Dillard said. “And as it is every year, but especially due to COVID-19. And it does save lives, and the vaccines are safe. Getting the shot itself is just a couple of seconds.”

All people had to do was fill out a short form there. Walk-ins, and run-ins were welcome.

“We go running on Saturday mornings,” runner and flu shot recipient Jessica Palmer said. “And we just figured we would kill two birds with one stone and come here because it’s free and it’s outside, we got up early enough to do it.”

It started at 8am, but some couldn’t wait to get their dose.

“We’ve had a really good turnout,” Dillard said. “We’ve had people that were here before 7:30 lining up. So, we got off to a great start estimating was given 100 to 120 that seems right now.”

The team kept giving them out until noon. They don’t have another event like this scheduled yet, but based on the reaction Saturday, it’s possible.

“We certainly will assess the need and, you know, whatever the community needs,” Dillard said. “We’re open to be there and, you know, get things out for people and make it easier for them to get out and get access to the vaccine is very important.”

The team says everyone who got the shot was thrilled at how easy the drive thru option was. Others also said the fact that it was outside made it feel safe, and comfortable.

