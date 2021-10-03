Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Daily Rain Chances

Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a slow moving storm system stretching from the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast. This weather maker will give us a daily chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm for the new work and school week ahead. Forecast models are now in better agreement of a half inch to inch and a half of rainfall total Monday through Saturday. We may not see a drier weather pattern until next Sunday.

Temperatures will be warmer than average Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be milder due to the higher dew points and relative humidity. Along with a more southerly wind flow. Lower high temperatures mid and late week.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Milder with lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, downpours and thunder. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Trending drier at this time. Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Warm Sunday with Daily Rain Chances Ahead
Off and On Rain
Josh Fitzpatrick's Sunday Update
Warm and Humid Sunday, Unsettled Next Week
Off and On Rain
Josh Fitzpatrick's Late Night Update