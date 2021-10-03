Daily Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a slow moving storm system stretching from the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast. This weather maker will give us a daily chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm for the new work and school week ahead. Forecast models are now in better agreement of a half inch to inch and a half of rainfall total Monday through Saturday. We may not see a drier weather pattern until next Sunday.

Temperatures will be warmer than average Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be milder due to the higher dew points and relative humidity. Along with a more southerly wind flow. Lower high temperatures mid and late week.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Milder with lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, downpours and thunder. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Trending drier at this time. Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

