Community clean up kicks off in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of people met at Brook Hill River Park on October 2, to make a difference for the ecosystem.

As part of a community clean up, they picked up litter near the Rivanna River Reservoir and sorted it by plastic, aluminum, and paper.

Suitable materials were recycled and trash was taken to the dump.

This is all part of Albemarle County’s effort in the statewide campaign, Keep Virginia Beautiful.

“Keep Virginia Beautiful is a campaign to help keep natural spaces ecosystems and watersheds, beautiful and healthy,” Gabe Dayley, Albemarle County climate protection manager said.

Dayley says they even found a littered mattress, couch, and refrigerator while picking up trash.

