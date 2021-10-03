Advertise With Us
Charlottesville High School hits the highest graduation rate in their history

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pandemic threw a wrench in many student experiences, especially for seniors.

Some in Charlottesville had support from their teachers and families.

Charlottesville High School students celebrated their senior year with an outdoor graduation and a prom they were not sure would happen.

Those festivities came after hard work and dedication, proven by the sheer numbers in the graduation statistics.

One Charlottesville High School Teacher is especially proud of her classes.

“This was an incredible group of seniors that went above and beyond to log in to zoom every day, to come to office hours early in the morning,” Amanda Williams said.

During the pandemic, 96% of the senior class at Charlottesville High School graduated. That’s the highest the rate has ever been.

“It was probably the most meaningful graduation we’ve had on our football field for the first time in our history,” Dr. Eric Irizarry, Charlottesville High School principal said.

School counselors who work at the high school like Shamika Terrell say their focus on mental health is what helped them through COVID-19.

“We had a mental health panel and we just did different activities like breakout sessions with students related to mental health,” Terrell said.

This unique focus on wellbeing created important bonds between students and staff.

“Even though we weren’t in person for the first part of the year, our teachers and staff really made a concerted effort to still make sure they had positive relationships with students which in turn helped them academically,” Nicole Armstrong, CHS assistant principal said.

While Charlottesville High School faculty was hard at work helping students academically, they didn’t stop there.

“They raised money that can be used in a very flexible manner to help families that were in need. So we were able to use those funds to keep the lights on in some of our student’s homes to get them things they needed outside of the school building,” Dr. Irizarry said.

Paying the electric bill for some families proved their mission statement, We Are the Village, true.

The statistics below are a comparison between Charlottesville High School students compared to statewide graduation rates, broken down by demographic.

  • 100% (CHS) vs 98.5% (VA) of Asian students
  • 93.8% vs 90.8% of Black students
  • 96.5% vs 89.2% of economically disadvantaged students
  • 90.1% vs 77.2% of English learners
  • 90.2% vs 85.1% of Hispanic students
  • 97.1% vs 90.7% of students with disabilities
  • 100% vs 95.1% of students of multiple races
  • 99.2% vs 95.3% of white students

