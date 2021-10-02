Warm October Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer temperatures highlight this first weekend of October. A southerly wind flow takes hold. Boosting afternoon highs to the lower 80s for parts of the region Saturday. A little more humid and warmer on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and some storms expected by Monday and an unsettled stretch of days is expected next week as a slow moving cold front likely stalls just to the south. This will bring more clouds and daily chances for rain. Daytime temperatures will start to back down as well.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and milder. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and then a few more clouds. Much of the region looks to remain dry. Becoming a little more humid.

Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Clouds and hazy sun, warm and humid with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs near 80. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunder around. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 60s.

