Warm and Humid Sunday, Unsettled Next Week
Daily Rain Chances
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer than average the next couple days. Overnight lows will also be milder as a southwest wind flow takes hold. More humid and a little warmer on Sunday.
Tracking the progress of a slow moving storm system over the lower Ohio and Mississippi Valley. There’s a slight rain shower chance later in the day Sunday. Mainly north and west of Charlottesville.
Rain and even thunder chances increase Monday through at least Friday. A daily chance for rain may linger into next Saturday. Rainfall amounts will vary from a half inch to 2.5 inches Monday through Saturday.
Daytime temperatures will be closer to average. While overnight lows will be milder.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and milder. Lows in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.
Sunday: Hazy sun and some clouds. Warm and more humid. Light SW breeze. A slight late day shower chance. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a shower chance. Lows in the milder low to mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a shower and storm. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a shower and storm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.
Saturday: A lingering shower chance. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
