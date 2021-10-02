Advertise With Us
Warm and Humid Sunday, Unsettled Next Week

Daily Rain Chances
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer than average the next couple days. Overnight lows will also be milder as a southwest wind flow takes hold. More humid and a little warmer on Sunday.

Tracking the progress of a slow moving storm system over the lower Ohio and Mississippi Valley. There’s a slight rain shower chance later in the day Sunday. Mainly north and west of Charlottesville.

Rain and even thunder chances increase Monday through at least Friday. A daily chance for rain may linger into next Saturday. Rainfall amounts will vary from a half inch to 2.5 inches Monday through Saturday.

Daytime temperatures will be closer to average. While overnight lows will be milder.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and milder. Lows in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Sunday: Hazy sun and some clouds. Warm and more humid. Light SW breeze. A slight late day shower chance. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a shower chance. Lows in the milder low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a shower and storm. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a shower and storm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Saturday: A lingering shower chance. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

