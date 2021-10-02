‘Miraculous’ catch by Wicks helps UVA win in Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team picked up a big win on Thursday, as the Cavaliers went on the road to beat Miami 30-28 in South Florida.

The ‘Hoos improve to 1-2 in the ACC with the win.

Sophomore receiver Dontayvion Wicks had two-catches for 75-yards and a touchdown, and his TD catch was a surprise to everyone.

“To be honest, I don’t even know,” says Wicks. “I didn’t know that I caught it until my teammates came up to me and said I caught it.”

The sophomore says he wasn’t even trying to catch the ball on the 36-yard pass by Brennan Armstrong into traffic.

“I was trying to knock it out, because I don’t like DB’s catching interceptions off of me,” says Wicks.

Armstrong says, “He’s always told me, with him being a deep threat, he’s going to make sure if it’s not catchable, he’s not going to let them catch it.”

“So I was trying to knock it out,” adds Wicks, “and it bounced up, and I saw it in the air, so I grabbed it with one hand.”

The ball bounced off the defender, and off of Wicks as he rolled, before he made the one-handed grab while on the ground.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says the catch is a metaphor for Wicks’ development.

“I think what I would like to say it represented is a person and a player who’s becoming, and learning how to stay with things all the way to the very end, and to see them through,” says Mendenhall.

Wicks leads UVA in receiving yards (535) and touchdowns (5) this season after missing all of last year due to injury.

The Cavaliers say they’re happy to have him out there, especially on the less-than-perfect throws.

“So, definitely one of the worst touchdown passes I ever threw in my life,” Armstrong said, with a smile. “Great play by Wicksy, though.”

Mendenhall says, “Sure glad he made it. I don’t know how many of us on this screen, or on the planet could make that play. Man, what a miraculous play.”

“Best catch ever,” says Wicks.

UVA will play at Louisville on Saturday, October 9th.

