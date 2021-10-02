Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Albemarle 44, Orange County 0

Appomattox 48, Altavista 10

Buckingham County def. Bluestone, forfeit

Buffalo Gap 46, Waynesboro 7

Chatham 56, Nelson County 0

Fishburne Military 45, Massanutten Military 12

Goochland 28, Fluvanna 0

Harrisonburg 16, Staunton 0

King George 55, Culpeper 7

Norfolk Academy 27, Fork Union Prep 26

North Cross 59, Blue Ridge School 6

Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8

Virginia High 48, Spotswood 35

Western Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

East Rockingham vs. Strasburg, ccd.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.

Stuarts Draft vs. King William, ccd.

