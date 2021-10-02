Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

By Andrew Webb, Max Marcilla and Mike Shiers
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

  • Albemarle 44, Orange County 0
  • Appomattox 48, Altavista 10
  • Buckingham County def. Bluestone, forfeit
  • Buffalo Gap 46, Waynesboro 7
  • Chatham 56, Nelson County 0
  • Fishburne Military 45, Massanutten Military 12
  • Goochland 28, Fluvanna 0
  • Harrisonburg 16, Staunton 0
  • King George 55, Culpeper 7
  • Norfolk Academy 27, Fork Union Prep 26
  • North Cross 59, Blue Ridge School 6
  • Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8
  • Virginia High 48, Spotswood 35
  • Western Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

  • East Rockingham vs. Strasburg, ccd.
  • St. Annes-Belfield vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.
  • Stuarts Draft vs. King William, ccd.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
UVA Football
Off The Post! UVA football survives Miami 30-28
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
Cavs ready to battle ‘Canes on Thursday Night
UVA freshman Casey Saucke
Freshman lead Cavaliers in Orange & Blue World Series