Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Albemarle 44, Orange County 0
- Appomattox 48, Altavista 10
- Buckingham County def. Bluestone, forfeit
- Buffalo Gap 46, Waynesboro 7
- Chatham 56, Nelson County 0
- Fishburne Military 45, Massanutten Military 12
- Goochland 28, Fluvanna 0
- Harrisonburg 16, Staunton 0
- King George 55, Culpeper 7
- Norfolk Academy 27, Fork Union Prep 26
- North Cross 59, Blue Ridge School 6
- Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8
- Virginia High 48, Spotswood 35
- Western Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- East Rockingham vs. Strasburg, ccd.
- St. Annes-Belfield vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.
- Stuarts Draft vs. King William, ccd.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
