Warm October Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a seasonable start to October. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s. You may want to take a jacket along to those high school football games this evening as temperatures drop.

A more southerly wind flow takes hold this weekend. Boosting afternoon highs to the lower 80s for parts of the region. Remaining dry Saturday. A little more humid and warmer on Sunday which will be the warmest day of the next seven at least.

Tracking the progress of a slow moving low pressure area and cold front over the central U.S. This system will arrive here and stall out for a lot of next week. Forecast models still differ on rain amounts. Some show less than a half inch and others indicate more than three inches of rainfall next week. Keep checking back for updates.

Highs temperatures will be closer to average, while overnight lows will be milder with clouds and higher dew points and rain chances.

Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday night: Mainly clear and cooling to the upper 40s to lower 50s by dawn.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and then a few more clouds. Much of the region looks to remain dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Clouds and hazy sun, warm and humid with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs near 80. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 60s.

