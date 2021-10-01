Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Warm October Weekend Ahead.

Rain Chances Increase by Early Next Week
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer temperatures highlight this first weekend of October. A southerly wind flow takes hold this weekend. Boosting afternoon highs to the lower 80s for parts of the region, Saturday. A little more humid and warmer on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and some storms expected by Monday and an unsettled stretch of days is expected next week, as a slow moving cold front, likely stalls just to the south. This will bring more clouds and daily chances for rain. Temperatures will start to back down as well.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: upper 40s to lower 50s by dawn.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and then a few more clouds. Much of the region looks to remain dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Clouds and hazy sun, warm and humid with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs near 80. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, few showers possible. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Warm October Weekend Ahead
Off and On Rain Next Week
Josh Fitzpatrick's First Week of October Outlook
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Outstanding weekend !