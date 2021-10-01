Warm October Weekend Ahead.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer temperatures highlight this first weekend of October. A southerly wind flow takes hold this weekend. Boosting afternoon highs to the lower 80s for parts of the region, Saturday. A little more humid and warmer on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and some storms expected by Monday and an unsettled stretch of days is expected next week, as a slow moving cold front, likely stalls just to the south. This will bring more clouds and daily chances for rain. Temperatures will start to back down as well.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: upper 40s to lower 50s by dawn.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and then a few more clouds. Much of the region looks to remain dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Clouds and hazy sun, warm and humid with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs near 80. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, few showers possible. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.

