Tiger Fuel celebrates new electric car charging stations at Mill Creek location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tiger Fuel Company is changing the way gas stations look. There are now electric vehicle charging stations at the Mill Creek location, and it’s all a part of a bigger goal.

The charging stations are a part of the company’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by almost half by 2025.

The company held a Supercharge Ceremony Friday, October 1 in honor of these new chargers.

“They’ve provided gasoline and fuel to our community over several decades and now they have the ability to serve our community in a way that has a lighter impact,” said Susan Kruse, the executive director of the Community Climate Collaborative (C3).

C3 says with so much of the greenhouse gas load coming from cars and trucks, Tiger Fuel’s efforts mean more than ever.

“We’re cognizant of the fact that the fossil fuel landscape is changing,” said Gordon Sutton, the president of Tiger Fuel Company. “And with climate change, we want to try to be as proactive as possible and try to lead rather than follow, and effecting change.”

None of the other electric charging stations in the area are like this.

“This is the first DC charging at a gas station and I think that’s an important switch for our community to understand that the places they’ve always gone to fuel up are also available for this new technology,” Kruse said.

Since the technology is so new, Tiger Fuel knows there’s a learning curve. One thing to consider is it takes more time to charge a battery than fill a tank, but there could be business advantages to that too.

“We’re in a better position than most because we’re so focused on food,” Sutton said. “We want to provide people with an opportunity to to sit down and enjoy themselves while that charge is happening.”

If you want to use one of the new stations, you will need the charge point app because there are no credit card slots on the machines.

