Staunton Ghost Tours kick off tonight, tying in vivid history

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For some, Staunton is another historic town in the Shenandoah Valley, but others say that history makes it different.

Staunton Ghost Tours kick off their fall calendar Friday, Oct. 1, and owner/founder Marty Seibel says Staunton is a hub for paranormal activity.

“It’s really cool to research the history, it’s almost like putting a puzzle together, and see how it correlates with paranormal activity,” Seibel said.

That history is what makes Staunton so interesting.

“The whole thing with the railroad, when it was established in 1854, it really kind of changed the whole perspective of Staunton. All of a sudden, it became a center of commerce,” Seibel said.

Used as a connection to other large cities and hospitals, the railroad was an asset during the Civil War.

“You know, you had troops coming in and out, mobilizing here in town, training. You had dead and wounded come through here, you had POWs,” Seibel said.

Seibel says in their 14 years of operation, some tour guides have seen mysterious things on tours.

“A lot of our tour guides are actually paranormal investigators. That helps because they can present a different perspective of it, some of their own experiences they can share as well out here and through town. We’ve had people that have had them, our own guides,” Seibel said.

He says even skeptics have fun on the tours because it’s fun to tell and hear interesting stories.

“We tell you about people’s own personal experiences that they’ve had. We tell you some of the ghost stories,” he said.

Those personal and possibly paranormal experiences are how Seibel got in touch with the owners of Serendipity Café in Downtown Staunton. Brianna Inks says she had some interesting experiences before the shop opened.

“So it’s 2, 3 o’clock in the morning when we leave, and there’s no one that’s here, but there’s someone that’s here,” she said.

Like anyone else, Inks tried to reason.

“Maybe it’s just like the maintenance person, but maybe not. We have stuff that randomly falls off the walls, and it’s a little spooky,” Inks said. “Then, when we learned the history of it and all that this building has gone through, it makes sense.”

Serendipity and Staunton Ghost Tours bonded over their experiences and interest, and they began a collaboration.

“We’re staying open later so their tours can come through and we’re doing a special curated menu for them with special spooky treats, different themed drinks and stuff like that,” Inks said.

Inks says if you buy a drink and food item from Serendipity, you can get a percentage off your tour tickets.

Tours begin Friday, Oct 1 and will run through the end of the month. Staunton’s Haunted History Ghost Tour will run every Friday evening at 7:30. Dark Tales and Haunts Ghost Tour will be Friday evenings at 8:00.

On Saturdays at 7:00 and 8:00 p.m., there will be a Haunted American Hotel Tour. Sundays at 6 and 7:30, a Civil War Hospital tour will run.

