Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A possible intruder was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs, according to investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the homeowner found Alex Abraha dead on the front porch upon returning home.

The medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has ruled mauling as the official cause of death.

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.

According to investigators, there is no known relationship between Abraha and the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing.

