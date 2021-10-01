Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Outstanding weekend !

High pressure in charge, for now
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine and pleasantly cool conditions throughout the region over the next couple of days. However, as it tracks east, expect a major league warm up this weekend. Sunshine will be in place as temperatures warm into the 80s this weekend. Meanwhile, we are tracking a slow moving cold front to our west that will eventually bring needed rain to the area next week. Until then enjoy the dry conditions. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & great, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Nice Start to October. Fine Friday. Temps Warm This Weekend
Seasonable Start to October