Outstanding weekend !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine and pleasantly cool conditions throughout the region over the next couple of days. However, as it tracks east, expect a major league warm up this weekend. Sunshine will be in place as temperatures warm into the 80s this weekend. Meanwhile, we are tracking a slow moving cold front to our west that will eventually bring needed rain to the area next week. Until then enjoy the dry conditions. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & great, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

