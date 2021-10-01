Off The Post! UVA football survives Miami 30-28

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A potential game-winning 33 yard field goal for Miami hit the post as time expired, and the Virginia football team held on beat the Hurricanes 30-28 in South Florida on Thursday night.

UVA led wire-to-wire, and after the dramatic ending, the claimed their first win at Miami since 2011.

The Cavaliers rushed for 181 yards on 35 carries as a team, and Wayne Taulapapa and Mike Hollins both ran for a touchdown.

Brennan Armstrong completed 25-of-44 passes for 268 yards, with one TD and one interception.

The touchdown pass went to Dontavyion Wicks in the 3rd quarter, as the sophomore made a catch on a batted ball while laying on his back in the endzone.

Billy Kemp IV led the team with nine catches for 81 yards.

The victory ends a two game losing streak for the ‘Hoos.

Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) will be back in action at Louisville on October 9th.

