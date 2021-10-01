Advertise With Us
Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with Charlottesville shooting

Charlottesville police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man is pleading guilty to two charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Charlottesville last year.

The city announced Friday, October 1, that Bryan Garrick Hatcher pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police responded to a reported shooting along Orangedale Avenue back on November 14, 2020. They found 41-year-old Tiewan Levert Benston dead from a gunshot wound.

Hatcher later told detectives that he had been riding in a vehicle with Benston when he could not find his wallet. He accused Benston of stealing it, a fight broke out, and Hatcher shot Benston.

Hatcher is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2022, and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

