Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with Charlottesville shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man is pleading guilty to two charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Charlottesville last year.

The city announced Friday, October 1, that Bryan Garrick Hatcher pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police responded to a reported shooting along Orangedale Avenue back on November 14, 2020. They found 41-year-old Tiewan Levert Benston dead from a gunshot wound.

Hatcher later told detectives that he had been riding in a vehicle with Benston when he could not find his wallet. He accused Benston of stealing it, a fight broke out, and Hatcher shot Benston.

Hatcher is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2022, and faces up to 15 years in prison.

