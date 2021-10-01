Governor Northam announces new Virginia Department of Energy

Advertise With Us
Governor Ralph Northam announced the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is now the Virginia Department of Energy.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is now the Virginia Department of Energy.

The name change was passed by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor in April 2021 - and became official Oct. 1.

The Governor spoke on what the name change means for Virginia.

“Virginia is all-in on clean energy,” said Northam. “We’ve passed one of the most sweeping clean energy laws in the country, and we are transitioning our electric grid to 100 percent renewable energy. These are exciting changes, and they mean new jobs, new investment, cleaner air, and a stronger economy.”

The legislation and reorganization follows the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act - which protects customers with a program that helps reduce electricity bills and bring energy efficiency savings to low-income households.

