Doctors at UVA encouraging pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are pregnant women being treated for COVID-19 in the ICU at the University of Virginia Medical Center, creating a challenging combination for staff.

“The particular risk is when oxygen levels go down, that’s a risk to the baby,” Doctor Taison Bell said. “When our patients are in the ICU, we actually have crash carts ready just for the baby in case we have to deliver them on the drop of a dime because you don’t have a lot of time when those oxygen levels go down.”

August was the deadliest month for women who’re pregnant when it comes to COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“Pregnant people are at about a two to three times greater risk of ending up in the hospital if they get COVID-19. They’re at about two or three times greater risk of ending up on a ventilator if they get COVID-19,” Dr. Patrick Jackson with UVA Health said.

Jackson says COVID-19 also increases the risk of miscarriage, as well as preterm birth.

“If you know someone who is pregnant or thinking about getting pregnant, reach out to them and talk to them about getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and encourage them to speak with their doctor,” Bell said.

