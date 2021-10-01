Charlottesville Skate Park fundraises for night time lighting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Skate Park is currently only open during daylight but soon their hours of operation will be lengthened.

The Charlottesville Skate Park Advisory Committee is working to install lights for night time use. The lights were originally quoted for $300,000. While people who work in Charlottesville Parks and Recreation are hoping that price may drop, this is their ultimate fundraising goal.

They are nearing their goal, with more that $230,000 raised.

“This happened largely because of efforts from organizations and friends of the skate park, the rock the lights campaign, and businesses like Cinema, and Charlottesville skate shops,” Andrew Shurtleff, a skate park advocate said.

The Perry and Bama Works Foundations matched donations until October 1 but the fundraising continues.

“The skate park has been actively fundraising because the lights in the budget got pulled to finish the skate park, said Matt Moffett, the Parks & Recreation Skate Park manager.

Moffett says people travel from states away to skate, and once the lighting is finished, he expects even more visitors.

One travelling skater, Michael Garrett, says he believes the Charlottesville Skate Park is one of the best on the East Coast.

“I think lighting would make it even better. Parents can also bring little kids. So overall I think it would be a great benefit to the city,” he said.

Expanding hours at the park will be helpful during winter which is their peak season. “Night sessions just look really cool to record,” skater Marcus Beauford said.

Regular skaters are looking forward to the changes.

“I’m happy that we’re getting lights. I’m excited to be able to skate after work - at night - and whenever it’s dark out,” skater Luka Elking said.

