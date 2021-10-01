Charlottesville City Council candidates meet at forum as early voting continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The three candidates running for two open seats on Charlottesville’s City Council all met in-person at a forum on Thursday night to discuss a number of issues surrounding the city they’re hoping to represent.

Democrats Juandiego Wade and Brian Pinkston, as well as independent Yas Washington, were asked about several topics, including the city’s economy, equity, and the Future Land Use Map.

“I think we can get to a future in which we have more options for housing, more density, while still being thoughtful about existing neighborhoods, existing communities,” Pinkston said.

Of course, getting to that future will require financial investments. Washington said that starts with wisely allocating federal and state dollars, like the infrastructure bill working its way through Congress.

“It’ll definitely work to make sure that we’re able to not only build the city up, but were able to grab hold of the projects that have been postponed,” Washington said.

A tax increase may also be on the table. Washington said she hopes to avoid that with other sources of income, including a sales tax that may be approved in the general assembly in Richmond.

Wade and Pinkston acknowledged that, but say that looming projects are important enough to make those tax raises if necessary.

“I think that if you ask the citizens, for the most part, ‘Do you want a tax increase to support and improve the schools?’ I think that most of them would say ‘yes,’” Wade said.

As for the economy, Wade said giving money to businesses doesn’t only help them.

“I think that if you support the businesses, then you will have resources to give to affordable housing or to problems like Network2Work,” he said.

Washington has her eye on transportation, for economic and environmental reasons.

“We want to make more routes and I definitely think that’s more important as we work to continue to make equitable solutions for our low wealth neighbors,” she said.

As for tensions between the city manager and councilmembers, both Pinkston and Wade say the city manager should be allowed to make the personnel decisions. But Pinkston adds there are ways to make it better.

“There’s room for improvement in terms of the overall communication between city manager and city council,” Pinkston said.

Now that current Mayor Nikuyah Walker has withdrawn from the race, there are two seats officially open. The top two vote-getters on Election Day will take their seats in City Hall in January.

